Forecast Updated on Monday, July 10, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with the humidity dropping throughout the day. Highs: 84-89. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 63-70. Winds: Light.
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 67-73. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 90-95. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of some PM showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The humidity finally breaks across Delmarva behind this front that came across the area yesterday afternoon and evening with the showers and thunderstorms. As we wake up, the humidity still is lingering but as we work throughout the day today…the humidity falls and will become more comfortable this afternoon and this evening. Highs today only reach the mid and upper 80s. Overnight, with temperatures falling to the dew point, we could see some fog develop heading into Tuesday morning as we wake up in the 60s for many folks.
The reprieve from the hot and humid air only lasts one more day on Tuesday as highs reach near 90 with lots of sunshine, but the wind starts to shift more west to southwest throughout the day. The humidity comes blasting into the area by Tuesday night and we are into the dog’s mouth again with 70s dew point and temperatures up into the 90s by Wednesday and Thursday.
We keep things dry on Wednesday before a little system arrives to our north on Thursday. A weak front provides the chance of a few showers and storms on Thursday evening. Once the threat of storms arrives, the trigger will linger to our north and try to spark up a few showers and storms on Friday. Another front arrives on Saturday with a better chance of scattered showers / storms before we settle down the atmosphere a bit heading into Sunday.
The hot weather continues into the starting week of the Delaware State Fair with temperatures approaching the mid 90s again by Monday and Tuesday.