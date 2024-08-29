DELMARVA FORECAST
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Patchy fog possible late. Lows in the upper 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Cloudy with isolated showers or thunderstorms. Winds from the east at 10 mph. Highs in the low 80s, with upper 70s at the beach. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy with chance of an isolated shower or rumble of thunder. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Sunday: Partly cloudy with a chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Highs in the mid to upper 80s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Labor Day: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low 80s.
Tuesday: Sunny and cooler. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 70s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
Weather conditions will be a little unsettled as we get ready to wrap up the work week and get into the Labor Day weekend, but at this time it looks like the worst of any weather will stay west of the Chesapeake Bay.
As a disturbance crosses the Mid-Atlantic Thursday evening, we'll see a chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms, with the greatest chances Thursday evening into the overnight. Gusty winds and downpours will be the main threat with any storms.
The disturbance, associated with a backdoor cold front moving over Delmarva from the northeast, will continue to bring a few showers and rumbles of thunder on Friday, although the day won't be a washout - just keep an umbrella nearby for good measure.
The front will then switch direction and head back north as a warm front late Friday into Saturday. This will bring warmer temperatures in the mid to upper 80s for Saturday and Sunday, along with mainly low chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms.
For folks with Labor Day weekend plans, I'd say go ahead with them on Saturday and Sunday, just keep your eyes to the sky, as any thunderstorms that do pop up could feature gusty winds, downpours, and lightning.
A cold front sweeps across Delmarva late Sunday, and tha will mean a wonderful Labor Day Monday - all outdoor plans are a go! Expect mainly sunny skies and comfortable afternoon highs in the mid to upper 70s.
Mainly sunny conditions and comfortable temperatures and humidity will continue into the middle of next week.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging below normal and precipitation above normal for September 5 - September 11.
In the Tropics:
A disturbance in the Central Atlantic has a medium, 50 percent, chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.
Another disturbance just off the coast of Guinea-Bissau in Western Africa has a low, 20 percent chance of becoming an organized tropical system in the next seven days.