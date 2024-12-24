Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 24, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with very light wintry precipitation possible to start the day especially farther north and west on Delmarva. Things improve in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 38-48. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy for Santa's trip around Delmarva. Lows: 24-32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday (Christmas Day, Start of Hanukkah) : Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 26-34. Winds: NE-E 5-10 mph.
Thursday (Start of Kwanzaa) : Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 45-52. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Temperatures have dropped overnight as many of us were in the 10s and 20s. We are watching some cloud cover being pushed toward us from the west as a clipper system will be moving across Delmarva. There is a little moisture with this system and could bring us some moisture across northern and western parts of Delmarva. early this morning. Temperatures will be climbing, but across the northwestern part of Delmarva…we expect temperatures at the surface to hover around the freezing mark or just below freezing. Temperatures just above the surface at about 2500-5000 feet are going to be above freezing allowing for a melting layer in the atmosphere. This would set up a possible freezing drizzle / freezing rain event on Tuesday morning. We are not talking about much in the way of precipitation, but enough that we would have a tricky commute this morning as folks trying to get their last second prep done before the holidays or trying to get over the bay and through the woods to grandma’s house. Again, this threat is for places the farther north and west you live…better chance of a wintry mix across the bay in DC / Baltimore / Philly.
It will be a quiet night for Santa’s trip across the sky with temperatures holding in the 30s overnight tonight coming off highs today in the 40s this afternoon. Christmas Day will be a quiet day with temperatures in the 40s with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. A really nice day on Delmarva for all of us to celebrate with our families and friends! We start the warming trend into the final weekend of 2024 with temperatures in the 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Looking at the possibility of some rain heading our way as we end the weekend and could be looking at an unsettled weather pattern setting up with more rain chances as we end the year and start the New Year next week!