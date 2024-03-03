DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: A mix of clouds and sun. Mild. Highs in the low 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly clear. Patchy fog possible after midnight. Lows in the mid 40s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with a chance of evening showers. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely in the morning, then mostly cloudy. Mild. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 80 percent.
Wednesday: Showers likely in the afternoon. Mild. Highs in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Showers, mainly in the morning. Mild. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s.
Saturday: Showers likely. Highs in the upper 50s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 52°F. Normal low: 32°F.
A low pressure system that brought some rain to Delmarva on Saturday has departed, and in its wake, we're left with much calmer winds and areas of patchy fog to start our Sunday.
The fog will burn off by mid-morning, and our Sunday will be one of just a few dry days in the coming week. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny, with mild temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Just like last night, I'm expecting skies to become mostly clear with very light winds, so with continued moist conditions right near the ground, some patchy fog could develop overnight; it will be a low, ground-hugging fog.
Monday starts off mostly sunny, but clouds will increase by afternoon ahead of a weak coastal low that will bring another round of rain, with the timing likely Monday evening through midday Tuesday.
The sun may make a brief appearance Tuesday afternoon before clouds increase again ahead of a more significant low pressure system that will approach the Mid-Atlantic by Wednesday.
Timing of rain remains uncertain, but confidence is growing that the bulk of the rain will fall overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning. Expect breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday.
We'll get a break from the rain on Friday before yet another storm system could bring another round of wet weather early next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation near normal for March 10 - March 16.