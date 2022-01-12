Forecast updated on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at 4:00 AM by WBOC Meteorologist Dalencia Jenkins
Today: Sunny. Highs: 42-44° Winds: SW 7-17 mph
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 29-32° Winds: SW 3-8 mph
Thursday: Partly sunny. Highs: 47-51° Winds: Light variable
Thursday night: Mostly cloudy. Lows: 32-36° Winds: N 5-7 mph
Friday: Mostly cloudy and becoming sunny. Highs: 44-47° Lows: 32-36° Winds: N 9-17 mph
Saturday: Partly sunny. High: 26-28° Low:16-18°
Sunday: Partly sunny. A chance of a wintry mix in the afternoon. High: 45-56° Low: 16-19°
Monday: Partly Sunny. Highs: 42-44° Lows: 32-36°
Tuesday: Sunny. Highs: 38-41° Low: 27-30°
Forecast Discussion:
Happy Wednesday Delmarva! Today will see more seasonable temperatures here on Delmarva even though many of us will be waking up to temperatures in the upper teens to low 20s. Temperatures will rise from the teens and 20s to the low to mid-40s by the afternoon. Sunny skies with a few high clouds will be present throughout the better part of the day. By the late afternoon, we will start to see a few clouds in the sky as high pressure begins to shift offshore during the overnight hours. Wednesday night will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.
Thursday will be a day with temperatures making it slightly above average for this time of year. Thursday will be partly sunny as temperatures rise to the upper 40s to low 50s by the afternoon. There will be a low-pressure system off the coast that will progress northward Tuesday night. Most of the rain will be out to sea but some showers could be seen over our coastal towns Thursday night into Friday morning. The cold front that will cross the area will be mainly a dry cold front and drop temperatures to the upper 20s overnight.
On Friday we will see the return of high pressure and cooler temperatures as the cold front on Thursday night conditions the atmosphere for cold weather once again. High temperatures on Friday will be around the low 40s but fall to the teens Friday night into Saturday.
The weekend will start off very cold with high temperatures in the upper 20 to low 30s on Saturday. Several models are picking up on a large winter storm. The winter weather will mainly impact the I-95 corridor and to the west Late Saturday night into Sunday. As of this morning, here on Delmarva, the models are suggesting a high probability for a wintry mix from this system and a low probability for snow showers that could accumulate less than 3 inches. As we progress closer to the Weekend we will have more clarity on the system and how it will impact Delmarva.
The average temperature for early January is 45 degrees for a high and a low of 28 degrees.