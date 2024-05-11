DELMARVA FORECAST
Saturday: A mix of sun and clouds. Cool, with a north breeze. Afternoon highs in the mid 60s, with low 60s at the coast.
Saturday night: Increasing clouds with a chance of a few showers. Lows in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Mother's Day: Mainly cloudy. A chance of showers all day, with a rumble of thunder or two possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low to mid 60s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Monday: Mostly sunny and warmer. Highs in the low 70s.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a few showers and thunderstorms, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Wednesday: A chance of showers with a thunderstorm possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
Thursday: Mostly sunny and seasonable. Highs in the mid 70s.
Friday: Scattered showers with a rumble of thunder possible. Highs in the mid 70s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 73°F. Normal low: 52°F.
Welcome to the weekend!
Of course, it's Mother's Day weekend, and the forecast is a bit of a mixed bag.
As an area of low pressure moves out to sea, we'll see some clearing in the skies Saturday morning over Delmarva as a weak area of high pressure settles in for the afternoon. A persistent northerly, albeit light, breeze along with the clouds mixing in with the sun means temperatures will be cool this afternoon, only rising into the mid 60s, with low 60s near the coast.
Saturday will be the better of the two days this weekend.
The high pressure doesn't stick around for very long as another low pressure system pushes into the Mid-Atlantic from the Great Lakes. It will trigger some mainly light showers Saturday night into Sunday.
As the low transits Delmarva, expect mostly cloudy skies on Mother's Day with a chance of showers throughout the day, and possibly a thunderstorm or two in the afternoon. Temperatures stay cool, in the low 60s.
Monday will be a pleasant day with mostly sunny skies and more seasonable afternoon highs in the mid 70s, although as winds shift to a more southerly direction, we'll notice the humidity rising ahead of a more significant weather-maker on Tuesday.
As a low pressure system ejects out of the Mid-Mississippi Valley, a warm front will bring chances for showers and thunder Tuesday. The chances for widespread showers and thunderstorms increase Tuesday afternoon and evening and will likely continue into at least Wednesday morning.
We'll have seasonable sunshine on Thursday before another storm system approaches for Friday into Saturday.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging near normal and precipitation above normal for May 18 - May 24.