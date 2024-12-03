DELMARVA FORECAST
Tuesday night: Clear and cold. Lows in the low 20s.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny in the morning, then increasing clouds in the afternoon. Becoming windy, with southwest winds gusting to 25 mph or more at times. Highs in the mid 40s, feeling like the 30s.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of scattered showers. Some embedded snow showers are also possible. Windy. Winds shifting to the northwest could gust to 40 mph or more at times. Highs in the upper 40s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Friday: Partly cloudy, chilly, and windy. Highs in the upper 30s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Highs near 50°F.
Monday: Scattered showers. Milder. Highs in the mid 50s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Tuesday: Rain likely. Highs in the low 60s. Chance of rain 50 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 53°F. Normal low: 34°F.
Somewhat milder, although still below normal temperatures are expected mid-week with some changes on the way - but not of the warm variety.
High pressure is in charge Tuesday night, making for clear skies and light winds, which will allow temperatures to fall into the low 20s, with even a few teens possible in interior portions of Delmarva.
The high will slowly slide to the east on Wednesday. The day will start off mostly sunny, and winds will shift to the southwest as the high moves out to sea. Clouds will increase in the afternoon, along with the winds which will turn quite gusty by evening, with gusts to 25 mph or more possible.
As a clipper system swings around the southern periphery of a digging trough over the eastern United States, a strong cold front will cross Delmarva early on Thursday. There won't be much moisture with this front, but scattered showers could mix in with a little bit of snow. However at this time we're not expecting significant travel troubles from precipitation.
The bigger story with Thursday's front will be very gusty winds. As the front transits the region, winds will quickly shift to the northwest, with gusts to 40 mph or more at times expected, which could cause some travel trouble on the bridges on and off Delmarva.
In the wake of Thursday's front, prepare for another blast of unseasonably cold air to end the week. Despite partly to mostly sunny skies, highs Frida will only reach the upper 30s, and overnight lows will fall into the low to mid 20s.
Longer-range guidance is suggesting a stronger storm system sometime in the Monday-Wednesday timeframe next week which could come with some significant rainfall and milder temperatures.
The long-range outlook has temperatures likely below normal and precipitation below normal between December 9 and December 15.
In the Tropics:
The Atlantic hurricane season ended on November 30.
There will be no more further tropical updates until the start of the 2025 hurricane season, or if something tropical develops during the off-season.