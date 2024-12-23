Forecast Updated on Monday, December 23, 2024, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Sunny. Highs: 32-40. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds as a weak clipper approaches from the west. Lows: 17-30. Winds: E-SE 5-10 mph.
Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with very light wintry precipitation possible to start the day. Things improve in the afternoon and evening hours. Highs: 38-48. Winds: SW-NW 5-15 mph.
Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy for Santa's trip around Delmarva. Lows: 24-32. Winds: N 5-10 mph.
Wednesday (Christmas Day, Start of Hanukkah) : Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
Thursday (Start of Kwanzaa) : Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.
It is a frigid start this morning with temperatures in our coldest communities falling into the single digits overnight across Delmarva. The good news is that temperatures will actually get above freezing today. This only means we reach the mid 30s for highs today, but still…above freezing! Throughout the day we will start to see some clouds overspread the area ahead of a clipper system that will arrive here as we wake up on Tuesday morning.
The setup is there for a little bit of a mess to start the day on Tuesday with this clipper system passing through the region. At the moment, we are looking at temperatures in the 20s as we wake up on Tuesday, but at about 5000 feet above the ground we will have temperatures above freezing. This would set up a possible freezing drizzle / freezing rain event on Tuesday morning. We are not talking about much in the way of precipitation, but enough that we would have a tricky commute as we wake up on Tuesday morning as folks trying to get their last second prep done before the holidays or trying to get over the bay and through the woods to grandma’s house.
Christmas Day will be a quiet day with temperatures in the 40s with sunshine mixing with a few clouds. A really nice day on Delmarva for all of us to celebrate with our families and friends! We start the warming trend into the final weekend of 2024 with temperatures in the 50s for Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Looking at the possibility of some rain heading our way as we end the weekend and could be looking at an unsettled weather pattern setting up with more rain chances as we end the year and start the New Year next week!