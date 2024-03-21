Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM EDT THIS EVENING... ...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED... * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay north of North Beach MD, Chester River to Queenstown MD, and Eastern Bay. * WHEN...Until 8 PM EDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&