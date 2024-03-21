Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 21, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 44-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain arriving by the evening and overnight. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NE-SE 5-25+ mph.
Friday Night: Periods of rain arrive. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Breezy. Lows: 44-52. Winds: SE-E 10-25+ mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 52-59. Winds: SE-NE 15-35+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: N-NW 10-25+ mph.
This latest blast of colder air has settled in overnight across the region and will keep temperatures in the 40s and low 50s today as high pressure finally gets full control of the weather. The sunny sky will be nice, but a lot like Tuesday…you will need a sweatshirt or a light jacket to enjoy some outdoor time. I would take advantage of it the rest of the workweek as we will see things shift a bit heading into the weekend.
Friday itself will be a dry day with some warmer temperatures as many of us will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees before the clouds will start to gather in the afternoon and evening hours. A storm system arrives by late in the evening on Friday with on and off heavy rain for Saturday. Expect to see rainfall totals of 2-3” of rain with some locally heavier amounts approaching 4” of rain possible for some of us. This will cause issues as our water table is still terrible at the moment and lead to flooding problems in our waterways since we will also be dealing with higher than normal high tide cycles as we approach the full moon. Something we will be watching for the next few days.
Good news is that we will be dry for Sunday and into early next week, but more rain is looking likely for later in the week next week.