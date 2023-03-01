Forecast Updated on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 58-64. Winds: SW-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with the chance of showers arriving by morning. Lows: 45-51. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers in the morning. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SE-NE 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 39-45. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some of which will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-65. Winds: SE-SW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Lingering showers early. Otherwise, it turns mostly sunny and windy in the later part of the afternoon. Highs: 58-64, temperatures fall throughout the day. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
High pressure continues to be in control of the forecast through today. The high slides off the coast which will turn the wind more out of the south and southeast and could bring temperatures down a smidge for highs on Wednesday. Expect our high temperatures to still be in the 50s and low 60s across inland parts of Delmarva. Near our beach towns and along the Delaware Bay, temperatures will hold in the 40s and low 50s with the wind in off the Atlantic.
The high will give way by Wednesday evening and Wednesday night as another little clipper system moves in and brings a chance of some scattered showers by early on Thursday. A much stronger storm looks to develop to our west on Thursday and push a chance of precipitation into the region on Friday and will continue into Friday night and early on Saturday. The forecast has become more cut and dry for this system as we are looking at a good soaking rain for Friday and Friday night with the colder air staying to our north providing with even more snow into the Pocono’s and parts of central and northern New Jersey. On average, the forecast is calling for 0.75 - 1.25+” of rain by the time it ends on Saturday morning. Temperatures soar into the 60s on Thursday and Friday with the rain.
Saturday will see some clouds linger early in the day with a few stray showers on Saturday morning. As the conditions improve, colder air will come dropping in out of Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Sunday is a nicer day with highs in the 50s. A weak clipper provides a chance for a few stray showers on Tuesday with a reinforcing shot of colder air for the remainder of next week. Temperatures look to stay below average from Wednesday into the following weekend.