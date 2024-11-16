Forecast Updated on Saturday, November 16 by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Grewe
Chilly start to your morning, with most areas waking up to Temperatures in the mid 40's.
Our Coastal Flood Advisory remains in effect till 6pm this evening for the Delmarva Peninsula.
For your Saturday, sunny skies high's near 64 with variable winds 10-15 MPH out of the NW, some gusts could reach as high as 25mph
Saturday evening will be cooler with temperatures dropping in the 40s with some upper 30s possible at across our NW region.
Sunday is shaping up to be a beautiful day with Temps reaching the mid 60's winds NW 5-8mph.
For your Sunday evening winds clam down as do the temperatures, lows around 42 degrees.
Monday, sunny, high's in the upper 60's with rain chances moving in the later half of the week.