Forecast Updated on Friday, October 25, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 62-72. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a stray sprinkle / shower possible by dawn. Lows: 44-55. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 65-72. Winds: SW-NW 5-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lows: 37-48. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 62-68. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
The drought situation on Delmarva is only going to get worse over the coming days as high pressure remains in control of our forecast for the foreseeable future. This morning we woke up with temperatures ranging from the 30s in some of our coldest communities with others in the 40s and 50s out the door on the way to work and school early this morning. As we work into this Friday, another beauty of a day with temperatures into the 60s and a few low 70s this afternoon. With the dry conditions and light breeze we are expecting, our fire danger threat is slightly elevated today…please do your best to not set a brush fire off.
Another front arrives over the weekend with some extra clouds around during the day on Saturday. A very limited chance of rain showers or sprinkle for the morning hours of Saturday as the moisture starved front pushes into the area. Behind the front, the wind picks up for Sunday and drives temperatures down into the 50s and low 60s for highs and by Monday morning we see temperatures below freezing for some friends. Don’t worry….the abnormally warm weather returns back to the forecast by the middle of next week. A first look at Halloween looks to be a very warm day and evening for all the kids collecting theory candy taxes from us with temperatures into the upper 70s for highs next Thursday.