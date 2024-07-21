DELMARVA FORECAST
Sunday: Mostly sunny with a layer of thin clouds. Winds light from the southeast. Highs in the mid to upper 80s, with low 80s at the beach. A stray shower could pop up, but is unlikely. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Sunday night: Increasing clouds. Lows in the upper 60s.
Monday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Tuesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the upper 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Wednesday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Thursday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 60 percent.
Friday: Scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the mid 80s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Saturday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 88°F. Normal low: 69°F.
We have a pleasant Sunday in store for Delmarva today!
That frontal boundary we've been talking about the past few days is still stalled out to our south and will not go anywhere soon, what with a broad trough over the Great Lakes and a stubborn Bermuda high off the East Coast. Delmarva is sandwiched in the middle of these features, where the weather will be most active.
The boundary will slide a little to the south today, though, so we're expecting mostly sunny skies, although there will be a layer of thin clouds filtering out the sun. A pop-up shower is possible, but in my opinion, quite unlikely. High temperatures will climb into the mid to upper 80s with a light breeze from the southeast. The beaches will be in the low 80s.
Then that pesky front will slide back toward Delmarva.
Several disturbances will travel along the front, and will bring increased chances for mostly afternoon and evening scattered thunderstorms through at least Friday. As of now, exact timing and locations of storms is uncertain, but if you have afternoon and evening plans outside, keep your eyes to the sky and an umbrella nearby! Severe weather is not likely, but any storms could feature some gusty breezes, heavy rain, and frequent lightning. One bit of good news (in addition to some welcome rainfall) is that our temperatures this week will be quite reasonable, in the mid to upper 80s, which is normal for mid to late July.
Longer range guidance is suggesting quieter weather for next weekend.
The long-term 8-14 day outlook from the Climate Prediction Center has temperatures averaging above normal and precipitation above normal for July 28 - August 3.
In the Tropics:
There are no areas of potential development at this time. The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.