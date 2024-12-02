Forecast Updated on Monday, December 2, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 20-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and a little breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 20-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start the day with the clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Highs: 40-47. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries and scattered showers possible. Highs: 45-52. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
We start you off on a chilly start after some of us saw a few snow flurries or even a snow shower in a few spots in the evening hours last night. Another blast of colder air has settled across Delmarva and you will feel the difference in the air again this afternoon. Even with a good amount of sunshine, we will see temperatures only reaching the 30s and low 40s for highs this afternoon. The breeze will pick up later today and will make it feel like the low to mid 30s for a wind chill value. Another weak piece of energy will swing across the region later this evening and provide just a few extra clouds. This wave will lack the moisture to produce a flurry tonight.
The breeze that picks up later today and tonight will continue into Tuesday with temperatures reaching the 30s and 40s for highs, but it will feel like the 30s for wind chill values. We will see a good amount of sunshine on Tuesday and we will have a good amount of sunshine to start the day on Wednesday. It will be a warmer day with highs into the 40s, but the clouds will be on the increase into the evening hours on Wednesday.
Watching another blast of colder air that will arrive Wednesday evening and Wednesday night into Thursday and will overspread some extra clouds. There will be some moisture with this boundary, but the question remains when this moisture will arrive on Delmarva. If it arrives before daybreak, we may have some more flurries or snow showers to start the day before it changes to rain showers. If it gets here later in the morning, it will just be the chance of a few light showers. At the moment, going with a light shower chance on Thursday as temperatures climb up to near 50 degrees before the wind flips and pulls colder air for Friday and Saturday with highs in the 40s.
The weekend forecast looks great with lots of sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday. A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind starts to turn out of the south and west and will push our temperatures above average for this time of year by the middle of next week.