Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 10, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy. Highs: 58-64. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy with rain arriving overnight. Breezy. Lows: 58-63. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few late afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Blustery. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Rain tapers off in the early evening hours. Becoming mostly clear and blustery. Lows: 28-36. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder! Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
We are between two storms this Tuesday. This will lead to a gray day on Delmarva with plenty of clouds and temperatures continuing to warm all day long. The warming is thanks to a southerly flow that will continue to pick up throughout the day and into the night. We could see gusts of wind by later on today to 20-30+ mph as temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s through the evening hours. As we get past 9-10pm tonight, this will be when our rain chances will start to go up across the area and once the rain starts…it will be on and off throughout the night and into much of Wednesday.
A new area of low pressure will be developing along the front and push across the area throughout the day on Wednesday. Some of this rain on Wednesday will be heavy at times into Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. There will be even the chance of a few thunderstorms on Wednesday evening as the cold front clears Delmarva that could bring us some even stronger gusts of wind then we will have ahead of the front. Wind gusts could approach 50-60+ mph as the front comes into the region. As the cold front clears, the rain will taper off and clear out into Wednesday night with the wind still kicking for much of the night as the colder air comes rushing into the area. Looking at a good soaking rain where most of Delmarva picks up on 1-2” of rain before the storm departs.
A big blast of colder air will funnel in behind this low and could even lead to a few flakes mixing with the rain showers and it tapers off Wednesday night and the cold air settles into Thursday. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the 30s and 40s with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the weather. We will warm up over the weekend with highs into the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday and Saturday looks like a really nice day. Sunday looks to be a flop with rain chances being in the cards and we will keep things unsettled into early next week until another cold front arrives on Tuesday with another chance of a few stray showers.