Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few spotty storms possible. Lows: 68-74. Winds: SE-S 5-20+ mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms will pack a punch. Highs: 88-94 (Beaches: 80-90). Winds: S-SW 10-25+ mph.
Tuesday Night: Scattered showers and storms continue throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 70-75. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy with on and off showers and storms. Some of these storms could pack a punch. Highs: 83-88 (Beaches: 80-88). Winds: SW-W10-25+ mph.
Temperatures today should climb up into the 80s inland with our beach towns in the 70s this afternoon as the wind continues to come in off the Atlantic. This wind will start to turn as that boundary to the south comes back to the north as a warm front overnight tonight and it could even start to bring a spotty shower or storm by early tomorrow morning. We will have temperatures in the morning in the 60s and 70s.
As we get into Tuesday, temperatures will soar quickly up into the 80s and 90s as the warmer air settles in ahead of a cold front that will slowly start to dive into the region by Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening with rounds of showers and thunderstorms. Since the first batch of thunderstorms will be isolated cells developing with a lot of shear in the atmosphere, we can’t rule out the chance of an isolated tornado tomorrow afternoon and evening. As we progress into Tuesday evening and Tuesday night, a line of thunderstorms from the northwest will drive into the area. This will bring with it the possibility of strong and gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lightning.
Wednesday will have that front basically stalled out over the region and keeping things on the unsettled side with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible for much of the day. I don’t think these storms will have the bite to them that we will probably see on Tuesday, but they still could pack a punch with some strong and gusty winds, heavy rain, and lightning. The front will slowly clear Delmarva by Wednesday night with a clearing trend beginning as we head into the start of the Delaware State Fair on Thursday.
The humidity will drop behind the front and lead to some cooler air arriving for the middle of next week with highs in the 80s by Thursday and morning temperatures on Friday morning may be in the 50s and 60s again. We stay dry at the moment for the weekend with a mix of sun and clouds both on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the 80s both days. Watching another front to bring chances for showers and storms to start off early next week.