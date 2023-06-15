Forecast Updated on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-85. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 60-65. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers and storms by the afternoon. Highs: 77-82. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Lingering showers / storms early in the evening. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear. Lows: 57-64. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 78-86. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We are under the influence of an upper-level low that sits off to our north and west in the Great Lakes region. Around this low, we will see a few different waves of energy spin around into our neck of the woods and could lead to more unsettled weather this week. Even with the low nearby today, we stay warm today as we dry out with a good amount of sunshine. This will push our temperatures up into the 80s for most. As the upper-level low begins to shift east, the low will produce a cold front to the north and west of Delmarva and bring another chance of scattered showers and storms arriving for Friday afternoon. A few showers / storms could linger into Friday evening, but the hope is that the low and front will move off the coast by Friday night.
The weekend forecast looks great at the moment. Saturday will have some clouds mixing with the sunshine with highs in the 80s. We get to enjoy the pick of the weekend on Sunday with ample sunshine with a weak ridge of high pressure settling over the top of the area. The humidity will start to come up Sunday leading to temperatures for some of us in the upper 80s.
Once the next system arrives Monday night, it will stick around and keep us in an unsettled weather pattern with chances for showers and storms for most of next week.