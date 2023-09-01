Forecast Updated on Friday, September 1, 2023, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Sunny and breezy early in the day. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NE 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Clear and cool. Lows: 53-63. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Saturday: Sunny! Highs: 78-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Turning partly cloudy. Lows: 58-65. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Sunday. Some clouds early on, then it turns sunny. It will be hot and humid! Highs: 85-92. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Monday: Hazy, hot, and humid! Highs: 88-95. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
The only real big issue across Delmarva over the next couple of days will be the rip current threat at the beach through the weekend as Idalia’s effect continues to be felt in the waves and swells along the Atlantic. This is at least in the first part of the weekend, we may see the waves start to settle by the time we get to Sunday and Monday.
Besides this, the weather department will be on vacation until further notice for the holiday weekend (I wish). A great stretch of weather is on the way the next few days with comfortable conditions to start the weekend. Temperatures on Friday and Saturday will be in the 70s and 80s with sunshine and lower humidity levels. On Saturday night, a bit of cloud cover is going to move across the region as a weak boundary moves across Delmarva and will allow for a reinforcing shot of dry air for Monday.
The big ridge of high pressure settles off the coast by Monday night and Tuesday and will lead to temperatures soaring up into the 90s for Monday and Tuesday. The wind is going to turn on Wednesday and should allow temperatures to cool a smidge for Wednesday, but we right back into the mid 90s for some on Thursday and Friday.
The only real weather to predict over the next 10 days is a cool front that arrives with the chance of some afternoon and evening showers and storms Thursday and especially on Friday.