DELMARVA FORECAST
Friday night: Showers early, then mostly cloudy. Lows in the mid 60s. Chance of rain 30 percent.
Saturday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 80s.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 80s.
Monday: Partly cloudy with isolated showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Tuesday: Partly sunny with isolated showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain less than 20 percent.
Wednesday: Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 90s.
Thursday: Partly cloudy. Scattered showers. Highs in the low 90s. Chance of rain 40 percent.
FORECAST DISCUSSION
Normal high: 84°F. Normal low: 65°F.
As a cold front crosses Delmarva Friday, it has triggered numerous showers and thunderstorms that have produced flooding downpours.
As the front clears, rain and thunder will come to an end early Friday evening, and the rest of the overnight will be mostly cloudy with temperatures falling to the mid 60s, which is a little cooler than past mornings.
The weekend is looking reasonably decent on Delmarva. Lots of clouds will mix in with sun on Saturday, but no rain is expected.
Sunday will be the better day of the weekend with mostly sunny skies and warm afternoon highs climbing into the upper 80s.
Then next week, we get into a warm up, with temperatures rising to the low 90s for most of the week.
In an upper northwest flow, several weak disturbances could trigger isolated showers Monday through Wednesday, but pretty much everyone will stay dry.
A better chance for rain and thunderstorms arrives by Thursday.
In the long range, temperatures are expected to be above normal, and precipitation near normal for Sep 4 - Sep 10.
In the Tropics: Remnants of Tropical Storm "Dolly" are moving to the west toward the Leeward Islands. Development conditions are not great, so it's unlikely "Dolly" will re-form into an organized tropical system again. However, it could bring heavy rain to the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico in the next several days. "Dolly" is not a threat to Delmarva or the United States at this time, but we will monitor it.
The Atlantic hurricane season ends on November 30.