Forecast Updated on Thursday, January 25, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with on and off rain throughout the day. Highs: 60-70. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Rain ends early in the evening hours. It will remain cloudy with pockets of drizzle / fog possible by morning. Lows: 55-65. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Friday: Rain showers possible to start the day becoming partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-50. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances going back up by the evening and overnight period. Highs: 54-62. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain possible the first half of the day with lingering rain showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: S-E 5-20+ mph.
We are seeing a few pockets of drizzle and even seeing a few stray showers early this morning as we begin into this unsettled weather pattern that will linger around the area through the weekend. Today will be one of the wetter days in this period of time where we could have periods of moderate to heavy rain at times throughout the day. Temperatures will climb up into the 50s and 60s. A little bit of rain will linger into the early part of Friday before things taper off and actually allow for some dry time late in the afternoon hours. We stay very warm even with the break of the rain as we remain in the 60s for highs on Friday. Most of the peninsula picks up on about 0.50” of rain before it tapers off early on Friday.
The break from the rain will linger into the early part of Saturday before another chance of rain looks to push through the area from Saturday night and into Sunday. Indications are that this chance of rain could linger a little later into Sunday and will affect those heading to Baltimore for the AFC title game between the Ravens and the Chiefs with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the game. The rain will taper off by Sunday evening with some lingering moisture that may bring us some snow flurries across the area as we wake up on Monday morning. We pick up on another 0.75” - 1.50” of rain by the time it wraps up on Monday morning. This means that on average, we will pick up between 1-2” of rain across most of Delmarva for the duration of the entire 4 day event and the drying process begins.
A quiet, but colder weather pattern sets up for next week with plenty of sunshine most of the week and temperatures returning to where we should be for this time of year with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.