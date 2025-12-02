Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: A good soaking rain across Delmarva. Windy. Highs: 45-50. Winds: S 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain tapers off in the evening hours. It becomes mostly clear by morning and remains windy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: S-NW 15-30+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 42-47. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 24-32. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Highs: 43-48. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy. Highs: 36-42. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
The rain will start to arrive in the next couple of hours and will continue throughout the day. Some of this rain will be heavy at times especially by the late morning and early afternoon as the area of low pressure will run right over the top of Delmarva. It also wouldn’t shock me if we had a few rumbles of thunder as the low swings across Delmarva. The rain will start to taper off by late this afternoon and evening and we will start the drying process Tuesday night into early on Wednesday morning. The wind will also be a big story as it will pick up overnight and will be gusting at over 30-35+ mph on Tuesday with the rain falling. On average, we will see anywhere between 1-2” of rain on Delmarva and there could even be a few communities that pick up on more than this. Temperatures today will hold in the 40s once they climb this morning on the wind out of the southeast to start the day.
We dry things out on a chilly and windy Wednesday with temperatures only reaching the low to mid 40s for highs. A little clipper system will swing across the region on Thursday that will bring some extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries possibly for Thursday evening and Thursday night. The interesting forecast is for Friday night into Saturday as the models have some energy passing through the sweetspot with cold air positioned in the right spot. The issue is that the low doesn’t deepen over Delmarva and spin into a Nor’easter…it just clips us on the southerly path. This could be a sneaky chance of a burst of snow for Saturday morning…something we will be watching for the next few days.
We dry out and calm things down for a couple of days as we move into Sunday and Monday with temperatures staying below average with highs in the 40s.