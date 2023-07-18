Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with the chance of a stray shower or storm along the sea breeze. Most of us should stay dry. Dealing with smoke in the region. Highs: 90-95. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. The chance of a shower or storm is possible, but most will be dry. Some fog is possible at dawn. Smoke continues to linger. Lows: 68-75. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of some showers / storms. Highs: 89-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Lingering shower / storm early. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear with some fog possible at dawn. Lows: 69-74. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray chance of a shower or storms, most of us will be dry. Highs: 88-93. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Today will bring an ample amount of sunshine across the area and with a west to southwest wind, temperatures will soar into the 80s and 90s. This could produce a couple pop-up thunderstorms along the sea breeze, but most folks will be dry to start the workweek. The other thing to note is that wildfire smoke from Canada has arrived and will keep us with unhealthy air quality levels through Wednesday.
Wednesday will bring us a chance of some scattered showers and storms. There are some indications that this complex of showers and thunderstorms could bring us widespread strong, gusty winds with these storms. At the moment, it looks like the strongest thunderstorms should stay to our south. It is a forecast that we will keep monitoring as temperatures continue to climb into the 90s.
We get a break on Thursday before a stronger cold front arrives on Friday with another chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms. This front will be a pattern breaker for a few days and provide us a lovely weekend with cooler temperatures and humidity levels with lots of sunshine. Unfortunately, with the wind direction being from the northwest…it would not surprise me if we are dealing with smoke again by the weekend.
Another chance for a few storms to arrive for Tuesday and Wednesday of next week with indications of big time heat heading our way for late next week.