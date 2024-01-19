Forecast Updated on Friday, January 19, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with light snow possible throughout the day. A light accumulation of snow is possible, especially across northern and western parts of Delmarva. Highs: 26-35. Winds: NE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Snow showers are possible early in the evening before tapering off. It turns mostly clear and windy by morning. Lows: 17-24. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph. Wind Chill Values: 4-10.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 25-32. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph. Wind Chill Values: 8-14.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy early. Lows: 14-22. Winds: NW 5-20 mph.
Sunday: Sunny. Highs: 30-37. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny and a bit warmer. Highs: 40-46. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Another arctic front arrives today that will bring another chance of light snow across Delmarva. At the moment, it looks very similar to the forecast we just had Monday where we will have a bit of snow across parts of the area with temperatures warming right along the coast and will turn any light snow into showers. Unlike Monday, the cold air should get locked in across the area where most of us will just deal with the snow flying and not have to worry about a wintry mix of freezing rain with the snow. On average, we are looking at anywhere between a Dusting to 2” of snow across southern and eastern Delmarva with places farther north and west picking up on another 1 to 3” of snow and locally heavier amounts toward Dover and Rock hall and north picking up on 3-6” of snow before it ends on this evening.
A real thought of re-freeze and icy conditions exists overnight tonight as temperatures tank as soon as the snow ends with our lows in the 10s and low 20s by tomorrow morning. Factoring the wind in, it will feel like single digit wind chills on Saturday morning as well! An even colder blast of cold air arrives for the weekend where temperatures will struggle to get above freezing for daytime highs. Highs on Saturday will be stuck in the 20s and with wind chills in the single digits. Please dress warm friends if you end up at M&T Bank for the Ravens playoff game against the Texas tomorrow evening. Sunday will be a little better, but we are still talking about highs in the low and mid 30s.
Once this cold air is pushed out of here into early next week…temperatures will soar into the 50s and 60s by the middle of next week with rain chances on the way to end the workweek next week.