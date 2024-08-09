Forecast Updated on Friday, August 9, 2024, at 2:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 76-84. Winds: E 20-40+ mph.
Tonight: Showers and storms possible early. Things settle down overnight to become mostly clear by morning. Lows: 70-78. Winds: SE-NW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 61-72. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 82-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 79-86. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
As we wake up this morning, the bands of rain and storms sit just to our west as Debby sits now in parts of Virginia. Since we are watching this storm a little farther west over the mountains of Virginia and pulling the storm a little west of Delmarva, things get a bit more interesting as we head into later this morning and this afternoon. The storm will pass us with the Peninsula on the dirty side of the storm and with lots of humidity will bring chances for showers and thunderstorms that will bring lots of rain and lightning, gusty winds, and even an isolated tornado threat. I believe we may actually see some sunshine this morning (which would help destabilize more of the region) with temperatures climbing up into the 80s. These storms will continue into the evening and the first part of the overnight before things start to settle down heading into Saturday morning.
Along with the heavy rain and storms, we will see strong gusty winds for a few days where we could see gusts 40+ mph from time to time on Friday…especially along our Atlantic facing beaches. It will be a rough day on the water for the boats in the White Marlin Open that those still in the tournament should probably hold off until we get to Saturday where conditions will improve throughout the day.
As Debby departs, the air will quickly dry out and allow for a very nice weekend on Delmarva with sunshine and temperatures into the 80s for Saturday and 70s and 80s for Sunday as the humidity drops throughout the day on Saturday. High pressure settles into control of the forecast into next week that will keep our humidity lower and temperatures below average for this time of year, but still very comfortable for August standards.