Forecast Updated on Thursday, July 20, 2023, at 3:55am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray chance of a shower or storm, most of us will be dry. Highs: 80-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear to partly cloudy with a chance of a stray shower / storm. Lows: 70-76. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of showers / storms. Highs: 88-94. Winds: S 10-20+ mph.
Friday Night: Chance of a few lingering showers / storms early. Otherwise, it turns mostly clear by morning. Lows: 67-72. Winds: W-NW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Turning mostly sunny and much less humid! Highs: 84-90. Winds: NW 5-15 mph. \
Sunday: Sunny and comfortable. Highs: 83-88. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
An easterly wind on this Thursday will keep temperatures on the cooler side, especially at the beach where temperatures today should only reach the 70s to near 80 degrees. For those of us away from the beach expect another day where temperatures climb up into the 80s and 90s. Best chance of seeing 90 degrees will be along the Mid-shore today as the predominant wind will be off the Atlantic. With said wind direction, we can’t rule out a stray shower or storm along the sea breeze…however far it gets by the early afternoon hours. Most of us will be dry, but again…never say never with a storm chance these days.
A better chance of some showers and storms rolls into the picture on Friday as a cold front moves across the region. We may get another day on Friday with two rounds of showers and storms, but at the moment…there is not much agreement on the idea of the first chance in the morning. A better chance for a few showers and storms arrives by the afternoon as the cold front moves through the region. Some of these storms could pack a punch with gusty winds, very heavy rain, and lots of lightning. Again, just be weather aware during the day on Friday and Friday evening.
The humidity plummets overnight Friday into Saturday and leads to an exquisite weekend of weather. Lots of sunshine, low humidity will keep temperatures in the 80s during the day and morning temperatures for Sunday morning services in the 60s…maybe a few of us into the 50s in our coolest communities. Nice and refreshing!
We have another chance for a few storms to arrive for early next week with indications of big time heat heading our way for late next week.