Forecast Updated on Saturday, August 26, 2023, at 4:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower or storm. Highs: 84-90. Winds: W-NW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 64-73. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday Night: Turning partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 68-74. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers possible throughout the day. Highs: 78-85. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms possible throughout the day. Highs: 78-85. Winds: E 5-15 mph.
The front that is clearing Delmarva this morning will stall out to our south and will be close enough that we can’t rule out the chance of a pop-up shower or storm later this afternoon. This chance is looking very low for the Peninsula with better chances for showers and storms across Hampton Roads and eastern North Carolina. The front will wash out by Sunday and provide us with a dry day for Sunday. Temperatures will remain warm on Saturday with highs into the 80s with a few of us into the low 90s as the wind starts to shift more to the northwest by later this morning and into the afternoon. The wind will keep turning and will be more out of the northeast and east for the next few days. This onshore flow will keep temperatures cooler heading into Sunday and especially early next week.
An unsettled weather pattern will keep chances for rain showers in the forecast to start the workweek with a cold front approaching us from the west. This front will be vital in keeping us safe from all the tropical activity happening in the Atlantic and the Gulf of Mexico as it will act as the steering current for storms into next week. Franklin has been projected by the models to take a path where we may have to deal with the swell and waves off the open Atlantic as the storm is going to pass between us and Bermuda by Tuesday. We will also watch the Gulf of Mexico as it does look like another tropical system will form there over the weekend and could make landfall in Florida early next week. This storm will be suppressed to the south of us as high pressure comes into the area behind the cold front on Tuesday.
The high that settles in on Wednesday will stick around for a few days and will actually crank up the heat and humidity heading into the Labor Day weekend.