Forecast Updated on Tuesday, December 3, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and a little breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 20-32. Winds: NW-W 5-15 mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny to start the day with the clouds increasing in the afternoon hours. Turning windy! Highs: 40-47. Winds: W-SW 15-40+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy with rain showers or flurries possibly by morning. Windy! Lows: 35-50. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly cloudy with the chance of a few flurries and scattered showers possible in the morning. It turns mostly sunny and blustery in the afternoon. Highs: 40-50. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and windy! Highs: 36-41. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
The wind settled for a bit longer than expected and has allowed temperatures to tumble in the overnight period down into the 10s and 20s before the wind starts to pick up later this morning. The breeze that picks up later today and tonight will hold temperatures in the 30s and 40s for highs, but it will feel like the 30s for wind chill values. We will see a good amount of sunshine today as today will be our calm day before we transition into an active weather pattern for a couple of days. Overnight tonight will feel the wind turn more out of the south and southwest. We are expecting one more cold morning on Wednesday with temperatures by the morning in the 10s and 20s again before the wind picks up throughout the day on Wednesday.
We will have a good amount of sunshine to start the day on Wednesday. It will be a warmer day with highs into the 40s, but the clouds will be on the increase into the evening hours on Wednesday. The wind will ramp up all day long with wind gusts by the late afternoon and evening hours approaching 25-35+ mph. This will help force some warmer air into the region. It will still be a cooler day with highs in the 40s but temperatures only fall back into the 30s throughout the evening ahead of our rain chances arriving into the morning hours of Thursday.
Watching another blast of colder air that will arrive Wednesday night into Thursday and will overspread some extra clouds. There will be some moisture with this boundary, but the question remains when this moisture will arrive on Delmarva. If it arrives before daybreak, we may have some more flurries or snow showers to start the day before it changes to rain showers. If it gets here later in the morning, it will just be the chance of a few light showers before transitioning to flurries / snow showers as the colder air roars back into the area. At the moment, going with a light shower chance on Thursday as temperatures climb up to near 50 degrees before the wind flips and gusts over 40+ mph into Thursday night and Friday.
The wind on Friday will keep temperatures in the 30s for highs and a chilly morning on Saturday before things slowly improve over the weekend. The weekend looks great with lots of sunshine both on Saturday and Sunday. A much warmer day is expected on Sunday with highs in the 40s and 50s as the wind starts to turn out of the south and west and will push our temperatures above average for this time of year by the middle of next week with rain chances most of next week.