Forecast Updated on Friday, February 14, 2025, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 38-45. Winds: NW 10-25+ mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Lows: 24-34. Winds: W-SW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain showers arriving by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Otherwise, it will be mostly cloudy and breezy. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. We may even have a few rumbles of thunder in the afternoon with the cold front arrival. Windy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 35-42. Winds: NW 15-35+ mph.
It is nice to have a little bit of a breather from the precipitation across Delmarva today…that is after having another 0.50 - 1.00” of rainfall across Delmarva yesterday. A beauty of a day today with lots of sunshine, but a cold one with temperatures in the 30s to around 40 degrees. The wind will be up through the first part of the day with some wind gusts over 30+ mph possible this morning. This will make things feel that much colder as you head out the door this morning. The temperatures will fall into the 20s and 30s this evening if you have plans to head out for Valentine’s day. The temperature will actually climb overnight tonight as the wind starts to shift out of the south with the clouds on the increase.
Warmer weather returns for the weekend as we forecast temperatures in the 50s on Saturday and Sunday but with more rain chances. Timing of the rain looks to be Saturday evening and Saturday night through the majority of Sunday. Some of this rain will be heavy at times and we may even have a few thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon before the cold front arrives. On average, we are looking at another 1-2” of rain from this next system over the weekend…so, more water will be added to the mud we already have from the rain and snow melt the other day.
Much colder air comes in behind this storm to knock temperatures back into the 30s for highs early next week. Also watching the possibility of another winter storm for next week in the Wednesday / Thursday time frame. Something we are just putting on your radar at the moment and please take all the model data and what your app says with regards to the snow chances with a grain of salt this far out from this storm. It’s going to change multiple times over the course of the next 7 days.