Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 6, 2024, at 4:00am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 40-46. Winds: NE 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy with a little drizzle / shower possible closer to the beach towns. Breezy. Lows: 27-36. Winds: NE 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a little drizzle possible at the beach early. Breezy early. Highs: 42-48. Winds: NE-NW 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Turning mostly clear. Lows: 25-34. Winds: N-NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 52-58. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W-SW 5-15 mph.
As we work into our Tuesday, the breeze will be constant out of the north and east and will gust at times over 25-30+ mph especially closer to the beach towns. As this occurs, it will introduce some low level moisture and a few clouds across parts of the area throughout the day today. This will keep temperatures in check this afternoon with highs for many of us in the mid 40s, cooler as you get closer to the beach with that influence off the Atlantic.
As a storm passes by to our south, a bit of moisture from a storm impacting Canada will be pushed close to the Peninsula and will allow for the possibility of a little drizzle or fog / marine layer to settle right at our beach towns tonight and early on Wednesday. It will not amount to anything and in fact, most of us will remain dry. The breeze will continue for much of the day today and that will keep our temperatures a touch warmer overnight with many of us in the 20s and low 30s. It will be in the mid to upper 30s at the beach tomorrow morning with that ocean influence still going.
Thursday and Friday look to be rather nice and warm with temperatures into the 50s and low 60s possible to end the workweek. This will be the end of our quiet stretch of weather as we get pulled into a very active pattern for the weekend and into next week. There looks to be three separate storm systems that will swing across Delmarva that will provide us with some shower chances.
The first looks to arrive into Saturday with just a few showers that will lay the train tracks for the other storms to follow. A second area of low pressure passes to our south Sunday evening and Sunday night and will overspread some extra clouds. A third storm looks to impact us from late Monday into early on Tuesday with some cold air getting pulled in on the back side of this storm. The last storm looks to try to get interesting and something we will be paying attention to for the next few days.