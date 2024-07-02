Forecast Updated on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 74-84. Winds: NE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-70. Winds: NE - E 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Sunny. Highs: 78-88. Winds: SE 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-73. Winds: SE-S 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible in the evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: S 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with the chance of a pop-up shower / storm possible in the evening hours. Highs: 87-94. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
A quiet weather pattern establishes itself for the short work week with a Canadian high settles into control of the forecast for the next couple of days. We will see lots of sunshine and highs only reaching into the 70s and 80s today with lower humidity levels continuing through Tuesday night and into early on Wednesday morning. As the wind starts to turn more south and east on Wednesday afternoon and evening it will start to push the humid air sitting to our south back across the region by Wednesday night and into the 4th of July.
The 4th of July will feel like a summer day with lots of sunshine and will drive our temperatures up into the 80s and 90s for highs. As the warm front sneaks across Delmarva, it will try to stall it over the top of the region and could lead to a chance of a few pop-up showers and storms later in the day on Thursday. At the moment, I think the majority of the region gets their fireworks scheduled for the 4th of July through and we should be fine, but just be aware that a storm or two could become an issue as we get closer and closer to the time of sunset and the start of the firework show.
As we move into the long holiday weekend, temperatures remain on the toasty side in the 80s and 90s for highs all three days with a front arriving on Saturday evening bringing our best chance for a few showers and storms over the holiday weekend. This doesn’t mean that a chance of a pop-up shower or storm is possible on Friday or Sunday…but, our best chance of a storm looks to be there for Saturday evening and Saturday night.