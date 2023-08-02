Forecast Updated on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 80-86. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.
Tonight: Clear. Lows: 60-68. Winds: E 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny with a chance of a pop-up shower / storm. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Thursday Night: Clear. Lows: 65-73. Winds: S-SW 5-10 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny with PM showers / storms possible. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Lingering clouds to start the day. Turning mostly sunny by the afternoon. Highs: 85-90. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
It is an amazing morning on Delmarva with temperatures early in the day falling into the 50s and low 60s across much of the region out the door. Today will be a treat of a day with ample sunshine…temperatures climb up into the 80s with low humidity levels continuing for one more day. As we head into tonight, the wind begins to turn more out of the southeast and south and will usher in more humid air for Thursday and Friday.
As that humidity rises to end the workweek, a better chance of some pop-up showers and storms enters the picture as temperatures on Thursday with highs into the mid and upper 80s. A better chance of some scattered showers and storms arrives on Friday as a weak boundary moves across Delmarva with temperatures up into the 80s and some low 90s possible. There are indications that this system will not clear out quickly and will keep some extra clouds and even the chance of a stray shower or two to start things out on Saturday. Good news is that I expect the clouds to give way to sunshine late in the day on Saturday and leading to a very nice afternoon on Sunday.
Another boundary brings the chance of a few more showers and storms on Monday before the heat is brought down just a smidge for early next week.