Forecast Updated on Friday, January 26, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Rain showers possible to start the day becoming partly to mostly cloudy into the afternoon hours. Breezy. Highs: 65-71. Winds: SW-W 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 42-50. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with rain chances going back up by the evening and overnight period. Highs: 54-62. Winds: SE 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Lows: 40-50. Winds: SE-S 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Periods of rain possible the first half of the day with lingering rain showers possible through the afternoon and evening hours. Breezy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: SE-NW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Lingering flurries or snow showers possible to start the day. Things settle down into the afternoon. Windy. Highs: 38-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
As we wake up this morning, low cloud and very thick fog has settled across Delmarva as temperatures are holding in the 60s this morning as we are still on the warm side of this stationary front parked to our north. Until this front dips south during the day today, some lingering scattered showers and fog is going to be possible for parts of the day. Any sunshine we see will allow temperatures to quickly soar to near 70 degrees before the front clears. As it clears, the wind will turn in from the north and northeast and pull some cooler air into the area for Saturday.
The break from the rain will linger into the early part of Saturday before another chance of rain looks to push through the area from Saturday night and into Sunday. Indications are that this chance of rain could linger a little later into Sunday and will affect those heading to Baltimore for the AFC title game between the Ravens and the Chiefs with temperatures in the 40s and 50s throughout the game. The rain will taper off by Sunday evening with some lingering moisture that may bring us some snow flurries across the area as we wake up on Monday morning. We pick up on another 1.00” - 1.50” of rain by the time it wraps up on Monday morning. This means that on average, we will pick up between 1-3” of rain across most of Delmarva for the duration of the entire 4 day event and the drying process begins.
A quiet, but colder weather pattern sets up for next week with plenty of sunshine most of the week and temperatures returning to where we should be for this time of year with highs in the 40s through Wednesday.