Forecast Updated on Friday, June 14, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny with evening showers / storms possible. Highs: 84-92. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Tonight: Showers / storms possible early. Otherwise, turning mostly clear by morning. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SW-NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny with lower humidity levels! Highs: 82-87. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 57-65. Winds: NW-N 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 78-86. Winds: N-NE 5-15 mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 85-91. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Friday is finally here and it will lead to a really great forecast for the Father’s Day weekend, but we will deal with some showers and storms later in the evening. This chance goes up as a cold front pushes across Delmarva overnight tonight. We should get through most activities this afternoon and this evening before that chance of a few storms arrives for the second half of the evening and first part of the overnight. A few storms overnight could pack a punch with strong gusty winds and lots of rain and lightning. Temperatures ahead of our chance of showers and storms will soar up into the 80s and a few of us into the low 90s are possible.
Good news is that as we wake up on Saturday morning…the rain and storms will be gone and things will start to feel much better.The front will lower humidity levels for the weekend, but temperatures will not tumble…we stay in the 80s for highs Saturday and Sunday with sunshine expected as high pressure takes control of the forecast. As this high begins to slide off the coast by Monday, we will need to watch out for next week as our hottest air of the year is being forecasted and we could see 90s for highs by Tuesday, Thursday, and Friday. A front looks to bring showers and storms by the end of the week and to start the weekend looks to wash out now before it arrives, so at the moment…we are mainly dry for the work week next week.