Forecast Updated on Friday, March 22, 2024, at 4:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of rain arriving by the evening and overnight. Highs: 50-56. Winds: NE-SE 5-25+ mph.
Tonight: Periods of rain arrive. Some of this rain will be heavy at times. Windy. Lows: 44-52. Winds: SE-E 10-40+ mph.
Saturday: Periods of rain, heavy at times. Windy. Highs: 52-59. Winds: SE-NE 15-50+ mph.
Saturday Night: Slow clearing throughout the night. Windy. Lows: 30-38. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 45-52. Winds: N-NW 15-35+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 50-56. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
We get one more dry day today with some warmer temperatures as many of us will be in the 50s to near 60 degrees as the clouds will start to gather in the afternoon and evening hours. We will be dry during the daylight hours, but as we get deeper and deeper into the night is when our rain chances will start to go up.
A storm system arrives by late in the evening on Friday with on and off heavy rain for Saturday. Expect to see rainfall totals of 2-3” of rain with some locally heavier amounts approaching 4” of rain possible for some of us. This will cause issues as our water table is still terrible at the moment and lead to flooding problems in our waterways since we will also be dealing with higher than normal high tide cycles as we approach the full moon. The wind will also be a major factor with this storm as we are expecting some wind gusts to approach 50+ mph at times all across Delmarva into the afternoon and evening hours of Saturday. Just a nasty day for us to find all the indoor activities.
The good news is that we will be dry for Palm Sunday, but it will be a windy and chilly day with temperatures in the 40s and low 50s with wind chill values in the 40s. We stay dry into early next week with a gradual warming through Wednesday. More rain is looking likely for later in the week next week as another unsettled weather pattern sets up for Wednesday - Friday.