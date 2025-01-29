Forecast Updated on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly sunny. Blustery. Highs: 50-57. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Mostly clear and windy. Lows: 24-32. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Thursday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 42-48. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Thursday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night with rain showers arriving by morning. Lows: 32-42. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain on and off possible throughout the day. Highs: 52-60. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 42-49. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
A progressive weather pattern will keep things interesting to our north and to our south…but, for us it will bring temperature swings and some extra clouds from time to time this week. Another morning that is comfy cool as we get you going in the 30s and 40s this morning. The springboard is large for a very warm afternoon today as highs soar up into the 50s with a mostly sunny sky. Another clipper will graze Delmarva this evening with a few clouds. The big weather story today is the wind that will increase all day long with some gusts to 40-50+ mph during the course of the day. This wind from the west and southwest is what will help our temperatures to get so warm this afternoon. As the clipper swings through the area, the wind will flip overnight and keep things cooler heading into Thursday.
Things will remain dry throughout the day on Thursday with highs in the 40s before we start to see the clouds increase through the evening hours. A warm front will sneak across Delmarva into Thursday night ahead of a storm that brings a good slow soaking rain for the region on Friday. At the moment, with temperatures forecasted to be in the 50s on Friday. There are indications that this system will linger and keep the chance of a few stray showers in the forecast on Saturday morning. On average, we are expecting half an inch to over an inch of rain possible in some places which will do a decent amount of work on the drought conditions we continue to experience.
The weekend forecast looks great with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday. It will just be a cooler day with highs in the 40s with windy conditions possible as cooler air comes across Delmarva. Sunday will be a typical early February day with highs in the 40s coming off morning temperatures in the 20s. High pressure remains in control of our forecast into early next week with warmer weather expected as highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees as we get to Wednesday.