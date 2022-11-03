Forecast updated on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at 4:10 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield.
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Mostly clear, and mild for November. Low 52°. Beaches near 57°. Wind: NE 0-5 mph.
Friday: Mostly sunny and very mild. High 75°. Beaches 65° PM. Wind: SE/S 4-9 mph. Winds: E 3-8 mph on the coast.
Friday Night: Partly cloudy, and mild for November. Low 59°. Beaches near 60°. Wind: S 2-7 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy early then partly sunny in the afternoon. Breezy and very mild. High 77°. Beaches 67° PM. Wind: S 8-18 mph. Winds: SE 12-20 mph on the coast.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will be clear tonight and it will be cool with lows near 52° by sunrise Friday. Winds will be light from the northeast.
High pressure will move over the area Friday and it looks mostly sunny. It be even milder, with afternoon temps. peaking at 75° just before 3 PM. We may see some high clouds at times, and the beaches will be cooler with temps. in the mid 60's as winds turn to the S-East at 4-9 mph inland and near 6-11 mph on the coast.
Saturday will be milder still, with afternoon high temps. near 77°. This is around 15 degrees above the average for early November. It will be more humid with clouds early then becoming partly sunny and quite breezy in the afternoon. Winds will be from the South at 12-18 mph in the afternoon. Clouds will increase Saturday night with lows near 61 degrees. This is close to the average high temperature for the date!
In the long range, very mild air will linger across Delmarva through Sunday and into Monday. Look for sunshine and clouds Sunday with afternoon temps. reaching 78-79°. This is just shy of the record high for the day. Monday will also be mild with temps. near 76 degrees but a cool front will drop temps. back to the mid 60's Tuesday through Thursday. Little or no rain is expected in the next 7 days.
The average high for today is 63° with an average low of 41°.