Forecast Updated on Friday, May 12, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 82-88. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of showers possible by the morning. Lows: 62-67. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms possible. Highs: 78-85. Winds: SW-NW 10-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Showers diminish and we turn things mostly clear by morning. Lows: 53-60. Winds: S-NE 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly cloudy and a little breezy at times. Highs: 70-77. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of a few showers. Highs: 67-73. Winds: N 10-20+ mph.
Today will be the last of the quiet weather days on Delmarva. We get to enjoy plenty of sunshine and warmer temperatures as the wind starts to shift more southwest. Our temperatures climb into the mid to upper 80s for some. By Friday afternoon and evening, we will start to see some high to mid level cloud overspread the area ahead of our next weather maker.
A combination of a cold front diving out of Canada along with a moisture feed that will establish in the northern Plains will bring the chance of some scattered showers and thunderstorms into the forecast for Saturday. A few showers are going to be possible on and off through the morning hours with the steadier rain and a few thunderstorms rolling across the region by the afternoon hours. We should clear things out by the evening. On average, most of us will pick up on about half an inch of rain with some locally heavier amounts possible with any thunderstorms. Mother’s Day looks to be a good one, but a cooler one as I expect the wind to be in off the Atlantic on Sunday. This will keep our beach towns in the 60s while inland we will see temperatures right where they should be this time of year…in the low to mid 70s.
A second boundary arrives on Sunday night and provides another chance of a few showers in the forecast for Monday. A third boundary comes across Delmarva on Tuesday evening and Tuesday night and will provide a reinforcing shot of cooler air for Wednesday and Thursday.