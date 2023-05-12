Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...South-southwest winds 5 to 10 kt with gusts to 20 kt. * WHERE...Chesapeake Bay from Drum Point MD to Smith Point VA, Tidal Potomac from Cobb Island MD to Smith Point VA and Tangier Sound and the inland waters surrounding Bloodsworth Island. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&