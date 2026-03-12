Forecast Updated on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 4:15am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny with scattered showers and storms possible. Hints that we may end the precipitation as a wintry mix or even a little light snow. Windy. Highs: 65-75, temperatures fall all day long. Winds: SW-NW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Becoming mostly clear and windy. Lows: 28-36. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Friday: Partly cloudy and cooler. Highs: 46-52. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Friday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a stray sprinkle or shower. Most will be dry. Lows: 37-44. Winds: NW-W 10-20+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-60. Winds: W-SW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Turning mostly cloudy with scattered showers arriving by the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 62-70. Winds: SW 15-30+ mph.
It is a very warm start this morning, but this is going to be very deceiving for us today. Grab the extra layers…you will need it by later this afternoon and this evening. We still await the big and strong cold front that will bring us scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day today. As the front pushes through and the wind turns out of the northwest, the temperatures will start to crash with afternoon temperatures in the 30s. This will allow the rain that will still be falling to transition to a wintry mix and even to a period of light snow this evening. It won’t accumulate (it’s been in the 80s the last couple of days by this point), but just a shock to the system after the warmer weather we have enjoyed. This system will push out of the region by late this evening and tonight and we start to dry things out for Friday morning.
Another wave of energy comes in with extra clouds and maybe even a few flurries or very stray showers on Friday brings another re-enforcing shot of cooler air for the weekend. The weekend forecast actually looks pretty good at the moment…just not super warm that will spoil us this week. Highs will be in the 50s to a few low 60s on Saturday (it will be cooler at the beach) with the wind out of the south. It looks to warm up on Sunday with highs into the 60s. By Sunday evening, we will see the clouds on the increase with the chance of some rain showers possible for Sunday night and into Monday as another strong cold front arrives.
Temperatures take a tumble for a few days with highs in the 40s for Tuesday and Wednesday.