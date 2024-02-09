Forecast Updated on Friday, February 9, 2024, at 3:50am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Turning mostly cloudy with a chance of a shower by the morning. Lows: 40-48. Winds: S-SE 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with the chance of a few showers. Highs: 57-65. Winds: S-SE 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Partly to mostly cloudy throughout the night with a chance of a few showers arriving by the morning. Lows: 42-48. Winds: SW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: A couple lingering showers possible early in the day. Partly cloudy by the afternoon. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy most of the day with a chance of rain showers arriving by the evening hours. Highs: 50-58. Breezy. Winds: SE-E 10-25+ mph.
Friday looks to be rather nice and warm with temperatures into the low 60s possible to end the workweek. This will be the end of our quiet stretch of weather as we get pulled into a very active pattern for the weekend and into next week. There looks to be three separate storm systems that will swing across Delmarva that will provide us with some shower chances.
The first looks to arrive into Saturday with just a few showers that will lay the train tracks for the other storms to follow. A second area of low pressure passes to our south Sunday. This storm will bring us extra clouds and there are now some indications that we will have a few lingering showers around the area as we wake up on Sunday. The conditions should start to improve as we work into the afternoon hours. A third storm looks to impact us from late Monday into early on Tuesday with some cold air getting pulled in on the back side of this storm. The last storm looks to try to get interesting and something we will be paying attention to for the next few days.
If the storm doesn’t provide us with some flurries by Wednesday morning, a little clipper system late in the week could provide the chance of a few stray rain or snow showers before an even colder blast of air arrives for next weekend.