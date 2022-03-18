Forecast updated on Friday, March 18, 2022, at 4:35 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Partly cloudy to cloudy with spotty showers late. Low 54°. Wind: S 3-11 mph.
Saturday: Partly sunny and warm, with spotty showers about. A few scattered thunderstorms are possible over Delmarva in the afternoon/evening. It will be windy and warm. High 76-78°. Beaches 63. Wind: S 12-22 mph.
Saturday Night: A spotty shower early, then clearing and cooler. Low 48-50°. Wind: NW 4-11 mph.
Sunday: Partly sunny, cooler and breezy PM. High 59-60°. Beaches 60. Wind: NW 12-20 mph.
Forecast Discussion:
Skies will turn mostly cloudy tonight with lows in the mid 50's, as a low pressure system and cold front approach the area. Saturday looks partly sunny to mostly cloudy with some spotty showers and perhaps a few heavy thunderstorms in the area during the afternoon ahead of a cold front. Temperatures will climb to near 77 degrees with a gusty south breeze Saturday afternoon, but a cool front will pass through in the evening. Skies will clear Saturday night with lows near 48 degrees by sunrise Sunday.
Look for sunshine with a gusty NW wind Sunday and it will be much cooler and less humid. Afternoon temperatures will be near 59-60 degrees which is still above the normal for March 19.
In the long-range, Monday looks sunny, with afternoon temps. back to the mid 60's and it will be cloudy with isolated showers Tuesday. Look for highs in the mid 60's Tuesday afternoon. Clouds and showers are likely Wednesday with temperatures in the upper 50's PM. Look for lingering showers Thursday, but it will stay quite mild with temps. in the mid 60's PM. Friday looks sunny with afternoon temps. around 63 degrees.
The average high for today is 56 degrees with an average low of 36 degrees.