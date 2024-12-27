Forecast Updated on Friday, December 27, 2024, at 3:45am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy. Highs: 46-53. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Increasing clouds with a chance of showers by morning. Lows: 33-43. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers from time to time. Highs: 52-62. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Saturday Night: Lingering showers to start the night before things taper off a bit to partly cloudy morning. Lows: 48-55. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain possible by the afternoon and evening hours with even a few thunderstorms. Highs: 60-67. Winds: S-SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Lingering showers to start the day before becoming partly to mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs: 56-62. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
It is already a nice start to our morning…compared to the last several as temperatures are more comfortable in the 20s and 30s inland and in the low 40s at our beach towns out the door. It will be a good day to wrap up the split work week with temperatures into the 40s and 50s for highs this afternoon as we start to see the clouds on the increase. Heading into this evening, we should stay dry for any plans you have to be out and about. If you have plans for tomorrow morning to be outside…I would have a backup plan for morning activities because our rain shower chances will start to go up by sunrise.
We will have two different systems passing across Delmarva over the course of the weekend that will bring us rain chances on and off. The first brings a chance of a few rain showers during the day on Saturday as the warm front sneaks across Delmarva. This is not a widespread rain chance, but one of those days that we will need rain gear handy for any plans you have to be out and about. A better chance for rain arrives by Sunday afternoon and Sunday evening as the actual cold front pushes across Delmarva. Some of this rain into Sunday night could be heavy at times and we could even have a few rumbles of thunder as the colder air interacts with the warm air ahead of the front. There are indications that the rain showers could linger into early on Monday morning before tapering off throughout the day. We are looking at a good soaking rain by the end of the weekend with most folks picking up 0.50 - 1.00” of rain on average with high totals expected the farther north and west you live on Delmarva.
Another weak system could bring in the chance of a few showers to ring in 2025 across the region before we go right back into the freezer box for the following weekend with temperatures looking to drop into the 30s for highs by next weekend.