Forecast Updated on Friday, September 6, 2024, at 3:05am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs: 75-83. Winds: E 10-20+ mph.
Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. Lows: 62-70. Winds: SE-S 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy with chances for showers on and off throughout the day. Highs: 72-79. Winds: SW 10-25+ mph.
Saturday Night: Turning mostly clear and windy. Lows: 50-62. Winds: W-NW 10-25+ mph.
Sunday: Mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 70-76. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 72-78. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
It is noticeably more humid this morning and it has led to some low cloud and fog to develop across parts of the area this morning. Please keep this in mind as you head out the door heading to work and school. Today will bring some extra clouds into the area as a low pressure passes by to our south and east and will help temperatures into the 70s and 80s. Our humidity will continue to go up as the low pressure will add a tropical influence to the east wind in the afternoon hours. It will be another interesting day at the beach as it will be breezy to windy at times with gusts to 20-25 mph possible along the coast later today.
A low pressure is trying to form off the coast of Texas and will eventually make its way through the southeast and get caught up in our next cold front that arrives by Saturday. This will bring us shower chances arriving by Saturday and continuing into Saturday evening. It does not look like a huge rain chance as most of us will be limited to anywhere between 0.10 - 0.25” of rain by the time the showers taper off into the evening hours. The wind will start to kick up by Saturday evening and Saturday night and lead to a big shift in humidity again as we head into Sunday. Sunday will be a sunny, but windy afternoon that will keep temperatures cooler in the 70s throughout the region.
High pressure arrives from Canada and will lead to comfortable conditions heading into next week.