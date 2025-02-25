Forecast Updated on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Partly cloudy with the chance of a stray shower. It is not the biggest chance and most of us will be dry. Highs: 58-64. Winds: S 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 32-40. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 57-63. Winds: NW-W 5-20+ mph.
Wednesday Night: Increasing clouds throughout the night. Breezy. Lows: 42-47. Winds: W-SW 10-25+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy with chances for some rain showers / storm in the evening hours. Windy. Highs: 60-67. Winds: SW 15-35+ mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy. Highs: 48-54. Winds: W-NW 15-30+ mph.
A clipper system will be swinging across to our north as we work into this afternoon and this evening. We may see a chance of a couple showers along this boundary, but the majority of us will be on the dry side today. Some extra clouds will not deter us from having our temperatures climbing up into the 50s and 60s. The breeze will start to pick up as the sky clears tonight with temperatures holding in the 30s and 40s overnight as the warmer air continues to surge from the south.
Behind the front, the wind will turn back more southwest and usher in even warmer air for Wednesday with highs into the 50s and low 60s and into the low to mid 60s on Thursday. This is when things will shift a bit as a stronger cold front brings the chance of some rain showers and maybe even a rumble of thunder for Thursday evening. It won’t be a ton of moisture, but enough to give the earth another much needed drink of water. We totally need more rain to continue to put a dent into the drought that we still have on Delmarva.
Temperatures fluctuate a bit for Friday and Saturday with temperatures staying above average until another blast of colder air arrives on Saturday night that will have temperatures back into the 40s for highs on Sunday and Monday. Overall, a quiet weather week besides our real rain chances on Thursday afternoon and evening.