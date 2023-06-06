Forecast Updated on Tuesday, June 6, 2023, at 3:45am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly sunny with a chance of a few stray showers / storms in the evening hours. Highs: 82-87. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Tonight: Lingering shower / storm early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Wednesday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Wednesday Night: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lows: 52-60. Winds: NW 5-10 mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is possible in the afternoon, but most will be dry. Highs: 75-82. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Friday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 75-82. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
An Orange Alert For Air Quality In Effect For Tuesday Across Delmarva. Folks with respiratory issues, the youngest children and the elderly should take it easy outside today with all the extra pollutants in the air from the wildfires in Canada back into the region.
A mainly quiet Tuesday is ahead of us weather wise. With lots of sunshine and a westerly breeze…temperatures should soar up into the mid and upper 80s for a lot of folks. A weak cold front will be pushing into the region and could lead to the chance of a few showers and storms late in the evening hours tonight. With the warmer temperatures and more humidity in the air, the instability this front interacts with is why I think we will have to contend with a few showers / storms on Tuesday evening and early on Tuesday night.
The front clears us by Wednesday morning, but an upper-level low will sit to our north for Wednesday and Thursday. The low will keep temperatures in check on a breeze out of the northwest with highs in the 70s and 80s. This is right where we should be for this time of year. High pressure slides to our south on Thursday evening and Thursday night and will lead to a summer-like feel to the air for the weekend.
Temperatures on Friday and Saturday climb up into the 80s with lots of sunshine ahead of a cold front that will bring the chance of some showers and storms late Sunday afternoon and Sunday night. Once the front clears, another area of low pressure cuts off from the jetstream and leads to an unsettled weather pattern with shower chances into early next week.