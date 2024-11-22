Forecast Updated on Friday, November 22, 2024, at 3:40am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with windy conditions and a chance of light rain with flurries. Highs: 39-48. Winds: NW-N 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Lingering rain and flurries possible early in the evening. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy to mostly clear and windy. Lows: 32-42. Winds: NW 20-40+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy and breezy. Highs: 50-58. Winds: NW-W 15-40+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear and breezy. Lows: 34-45. Winds: NW 10-20+ mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-60. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs: 54-64. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
Waking up to a cold start across Delmarva with temperatures in the 30s and wind chill values in the 20s as you head out the door. Layer up as you go to work and send the kids to the bus stop early this morning. As we work throughout the morning, we will be watching another blast of colder air that will push across Delmarva with a reinforcing cold front around this upper-level low sitting to our north. It will bring clouds with some light rain possible during the course of the day and into tonight. On top of that, with the science of dynamic cooling of the rain drops falling through this very cold air mass will bring the opportunity of seeing some snow flakes mixing with the rain drops or even a few flurries possible across parts of the area by this evening and tonight. We will see highs in the 40s during the day with the wind chill values in the 30s and 40s.
The weekend forecast at the moment looks to be a split weekend. Extra clouds and breezy conditions will make our highs in the 50s for Saturday feel like the mid 40s in the afternoon hours. Sunshine with temperatures climbing back up to seasonable for Sunday with highs in the 50s. Looking early into the busiest travel week of the year…there could be a few clouds and showers possible on Tuesday. Also now starting to see the hints of a pretty big storm that could bring rain across our area heading into Thanksgiving evening into Black Friday. This is also a massive shift in the modeling since yesterday where the majority of it had high pressure in control of the forecast. With the amount of uncertainty at this point in the forecast, just stay tuned as we fine tune this forecast as we get into next week heading toward the holiday weekend. It looks to get bitter cold for the actual weekend next weekend with highs struggling to reach the 40s and wind chill values in the low 30s for both next Saturday and Sunday.