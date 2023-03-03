Forecast Updated on Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3:40am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain, some of which will be heavy at times by the afternoon and evening hours. Windy. Highs: 56-65. Winds: SE-SW 15-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain continues with the chance of a few thunderstorms into the overnight before beginning to taper off heading into the morning hours. Windy. Lows: 48-54. Winds: S-SW 15-40+ mph.
Saturday: It turns mostly sunny and windy throughout the day. Highs: 50-56, temperatures fall throughout the day. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 29-34. Winds: N 5-20 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 50-57. Winds: N 5-15 mph.
Monday: Sunny. Highs: 55-62. Winds: W 5-15 mph.
We are looking at a good soaking rain for today and tonight with the colder air staying to our north providing even more snow into the Pocono’s and parts of central and northern New Jersey. Once the rain starts on Friday it will be on and off and heavy at times all day and all evening long before tapering off overnight as we dry out heading into Saturday morning. We may even contend with a few more thunderstorms this evening and tonight as the cold front moves across the area. On average, the forecast is calling for 0.75 - 1.25+” of rain by the time it ends on Saturday morning. Temperatures climb up into the 50s and 60s on Friday with the rain around the area. It will also be a windy couple of days as this low pressure continues to strengthen over the region. We could see wind gusts over 40+ mph possible by this afternoon and this evening.
Saturday will see some clouds linger early in the day with improving conditions throughout the day. It will continue to be windy on Saturday as some colder air will come dropping in out of Canada and knock temperatures back a few degrees for the weekend. Sunday is a nicer day with highs in the 50s. A weak clipper provides a chance for a few stray showers on Tuesday with a reinforcing shot of colder air for the remainder of next week. Temperatures look to stay below average from Wednesday into the following weekend. An early look at next week brings a chance of rain showers into the forecast for Saturday.