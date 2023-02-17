Forecast Updated on Friday, February 17, 2023, at 3:30am by WBOC Meteorologist Mike Lichniak
Today: Mostly cloudy with on-and-off rain throughout the day. Even a few rumbles of thunder are not out of the question. Windy. Highs: 58-65. Winds: SW-NW 15-35+ mph.
Tonight: Rain tapers off by the early part of the overnight. It turns mostly clear by morning. Windy. Lows: 25-34. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and breezy early. Highs: 44-50. Winds: NW 5-20+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 27-35. Winds: W 5-10 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 55-60. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. A stray shower is not out of the question, but the chances are minimal at the moment. Highs: 55-62. Winds: SW 5-20+ mph.
The rain is starting to approach us from the west this morning and will really overspread the area by later this morning and will be on and off throughout the day on Friday. As the cold front arrives Friday afternoon, we could see a few thunderstorms develop across Delmarva and the front should clear us by Friday late afternoon and evening. When the rain ends, we will end up with roughly half an inch of rain falling across Delmarva with some locally heavier amounts that could add up to about 1.00”. The windy conditions will continue throughout the day today even after the wind shifts behind the cold front. We could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph.
The wind continues to crank Friday night and into Saturday where we could see some wind gusts over 30+ mph until the morning hours of Saturday when a ridge of high pressure takes control of the forecast. Saturday will be a gorgeous day with a lot of sunshine, but on the cooler side with temperatures back to where we should be for February standards in the 40s. We warm things right back into the 50s and some low 60s on Sunday as the clouds increase ahead of a weak clipper that brings the chance of a few rain showers early next week.
A little unsettled pattern could establish next week that would keep a few chances for some rain showers throughout the week.