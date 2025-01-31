Forecast Updated on Friday, January 31, 2025, at 4:00am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Mostly cloudy with periods of rain on and off possible throughout the day. Turning windy. Highs: 52-60. Winds: S 10-30+ mph.
Tonight: Rain tapers off after midnight. It becomes mostly clear by morning and windy. Lows: 38-45. Winds: W-NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny and windy at times. Highs: 42-49. Winds: NW 10-30+ mph.
Saturday Night: Mostly clear. Lows: 23-32. Winds: NW 5-15 mph.
Sunday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 45-51. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny and breezy. Highs: 57-64. Winds: W 5-20+ mph.
The rain has started to overspread the area overnight as we prepare for a wet day ahead of us. A pretty good rain storm brings with it mainly a good soaker that we could use to help put a tiny dent into our drought situation on Delmarva. It will be a warmer day with highs expected to soar up into the 50s and even some low 60s even with the wet day. There are indications that this system will linger and keep the chance of a few stray showers in the forecast on Saturday morning. On average, we are expecting half an inch to over an inch of rain possible in some places by the time it wraps up Friday night. It will also turn windy throughout the day to help usher in the warmer air with some wind gusts throughout the day to 30-40+ mph.
The weekend forecast looks great with a good amount of sunshine on Saturday. It will just be a cooler day with highs in the 40s with windy conditions possible as cooler air comes across Delmarva. Sunday will be a typical early February day with highs in the 40s coming off morning temperatures in the 20s. High pressure remains in control of our forecast into early next week with warmer weather expected as highs reach the 50s to near 60 degrees. A wet weather pattern looks to establish by late next week bringing rain chances back into the forecast by Thursday and Friday.