Forecast Updated on Wednesday, December 11, 2024, at 3:55am by WBOC Chief Meteorologist Mike Lichniak.
Today: Periods of rain, heavy at times. A few late afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Blustery. Highs: 63-70. Winds: SW 15-40+ mph.
Tonight: Rain tapers off in the early evening hours. Becoming mostly clear and blustery. Lows: 28-36. Winds: NW 15-40+ mph.
Thursday: Partly to mostly sunny, windy and colder! Highs: 40-46. Winds: NW 15-30+ mph.
Thursday Night: Clear and breezy early in the evening. Lows: 17-30. Winds: N-NE 5-20+ mph.
Friday: Sunny. Highs: 37-42. Winds: NE-E 5-15 mph.
Saturday: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: 44-50. Winds: E-SE 5-15 mph.
The rain arrived last night and has been coming down in buckets across Delmarva during the overnight period. The rain will continue on and off throughout the day today and some of this rain will be heavy at times. There will be even the chance of a few thunderstorms on Wednesday evening as the cold front clears Delmarva that could bring us some even stronger gusts of wind then we will have ahead of the front. Wind gusts could approach 40-50+ mph as the front comes into the region. As the cold front clears, the rain will taper off and clear out into Wednesday night with the wind still kicking for much of the night as the colder air comes rushing into the area. Looking at a good soaking rain where most of Delmarva picks up on 1-2” of rain before the storm departs.
A big blast of colder air will funnel in behind this low and could even lead to a few flakes mixing with the rain showers and it tapers off Wednesday night and the cold air settles into Thursday. Highs on Thursday and Friday in the 30s and 40s with lots of sunshine as high pressure takes control of the weather. We will warm up over the weekend with highs into the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday and Saturday looks like a really nice day. Sunday looks to be a flop with rain chances being in the cards and we will keep things unsettled into early next week until another cold front arrives on Tuesday with another chance of a few stray showers.