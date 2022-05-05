Forecast updated on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:00 PM by WBOC Meteorologist Dan Satterfield (AMS-CBM).
DELMARVA FORECAST
Tonight: Cloudy and cool. Low 51. Wind: SE 2-7 mph.
Friday: Cloudy and cool with showers likely. High 63-64°. Beaches 55°. Winds: SE 11-21 mph. Rainfall may exceed .35 inches Friday and Friday night.
Friday Night: Breezy with rain likely at times. Winds increasing. Low 54-55. Wind: Varbl. 5-13 mph. Coastal winds 9-18 mph.
Saturday: Cloudy and windy with periods of rain. Windy with rainfall totals from late Friday through Saturday evening of over an inch. High 59°. Beaches 52°. Winds: NE 14-24 mph inland at 18-33 mph on the coast. Wind gusts to 40+ mph on the coast are likely Saturday evening into Sunday.
Forecast Discussion:
Tonight will bring a few evening showers then partly cloudy skies. It will turn a little cooler behind a weak cool front. Look for lows near 56-58 degrees.
Cooler weather will return Thursday behind a cool front, with a light NE wind and temps. will reach the upper 60's inland and stay in the mid 50's on the coast. It will be mostly cloudy Thursday but clouds will return late Thursday night as a low pressure system approaches the area.
Friday looks wet and breezy with rain likely by midday, and cool temperatures. Rainfall may exceed a half an inch in many areas. Inland temps. will reach the mid 60's but it will stay in the mid 50's near the coast. Rain will continue into Friday night and Saturday.
Sunday looks windy and quite cool with showers lingering. Look for temps. near 56° inland Sunday but the coast will be cooler with temperatures near the beaches around 53 degrees. Winds of 25-40 mph are likely near the coast and it will stay blustery well inland.
In the long-range, Monday looks sunny, with milder temps. as afternoon highs reach 60°, and we should be near 65° by Tuesday. It will turn milder still by Wednesday, with temps. reaching 70°.
The average high for tomorrow is 72 degrees with an average low of 50 degrees.